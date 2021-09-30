Sunshine to start Thursday, gusty winds this afternoon and rain late tonight -Briana

Gusty and warm Thursday afternoon, followed by periods of overnight rain.

by Briana Bermensolo

Happy Thursday! Temperatures are cool to start. Nice and mild in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s for the afternoon, with gusty winds after 3pm. Becoming mostly cloudy by the evening commute. Overnight, periods of heavy rain are possible, spreading from west to east. Drying out through Friday morning. Highs in the 60s with sunshine Friday afternoon. Sunshine and 70s return for the weekend.

