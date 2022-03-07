Sunshine, warm and windy Monday before colder/wetter weather moves in tomorrow -Briana

by Briana Bermensolo

High temperatures will be above normal once again today! Upper 50s and low 60s in the Tri-Cities and Yakima. Breezy through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will will take a big dive over the next couple of days. Dry today. Showers move in tonight. Rain expected for the Tuesday morning drive. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for the Blue Mountains at 10PM and will continue until 4am Wednesday. Travel will become difficult over the higher terrain Tuesday with this next system that brings the showers to the lower elevations. 6-10″ is possible, including the cities of Meacham, Tollgate… and Ski Bluewood Resort. The Cascades will also receive snow or a rain/snow mix Tuesday. After the wet weather moves through tomorrow, things become much colder Tuesday night through mid-week! 20s overnight, 40s during the day Wednesday. Warming up again for next weekend.

