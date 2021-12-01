‘Super exciting:’ Kennewick’s first indoor marketplace set to open in early 2022

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Plans are in the works to open up the city of Kennewick’s first year-round indoor marketplace, bringing opportunities to small, local businesses and customers alike.

It will be located inside of the old Welch’s building at 10 E Bruneau Ave off of Washington St. in Kennewick and open Friday through Sunday.

Project Manager Kelsey Linck said the process is “super exciting.”

She posted on Facebook to try and gauge interest from potential vendors and was immediately overwhelmed with responses.

“There’s obviously not just a want for something like this but a need,” Linck said, calling the market Kennewick’s missing puzzle piece. “We’re really excited to be a part of downtown Kennewick and the revitalization and just adding to it.”

For business owners like Melissa Morrow, the market is a chance for growth.

“I spend a lot of time looking for pop-ups and bazaars to be able to get my wares out there,” Morrow said. “If we had a small indoor market, it would allow people to shop year-round and support our local businesses and allow those local businesses to grow without all the financial costs of starting a brick and mortar location.”

Supporting local businesses, especially with the upcoming holiday season, is more important than ever to Morrow, who started Apex Planty Plants during the pandemic.

“It would be awesome to have a place for my business to call home,” Morrow said.

Evelyn Lusignan with the city of Kennewick said she’s looking forward to seeing what develops in the next few months.

“It’s exciting to see someone come in and take a space and have some creative new ideas,” Lusignan said. “We’re here to work with them to make those things happen.”

Currently, the number of vendor spaces available is unknown as it depends on multiple factors including the amount of interest.

Officials are looking for businesses specializing in home decor, coffee shops and food, clothing, antiques, art, hand-crafted items, and more.

If you have any questions, email publicmarketcrw@gmail.com. The application for vendor space will be going out soon.

RELATED:

First indoor marketplace is coming soon to Pasco

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.