Superintendent Chris Reykdahl retains position despite controversy over sex ed bill
OLYMPIA, Wash. — After a tumultuous year for public education due to the pandemic, Chris Reykdahl managed to hold on to his seat as Superintendent of Public Instruction.
So far, the incumbent holds 56.77% of the vote with nearly 3 million ballots counted. His challenger, Maia Espinoza is 14.02% behind according to initial results.
Espinoza originally entered the race due to concerns over WA Referendum 90, which aims to require schools to adopt or develop age-appropriate sexual health education. That bill is also up for vote in this election.
Earlier this year Reykdahl unsuccessfully sued Espinoza in a defamation lawsuit involving this bill, claiming his challenger was spreading false information about him. While the state Supreme Court did not rule on the truthiness of the statement, they said Reykdahl didn’t show a “very substantial likelihood of prevailing in a defamation action.”
A former high school history teacher, Reykdahl spent six years in the Washington House of Representatives before taking on the role of Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Governor – Washington State
-
Jay Inslee * D
60.2%
1,896,269
-
Loren Culp R
39.8%
1,255,215
LT. Governor – Washington
-
Denny Heck D
58.2%
1,346,448
-
Marko Liias D
41.8%
967,226
-
Joshua Freed R
0.0%
WA Congressional District #4
-
Dan Newhouse * R
65.2%
126,355
-
Douglas McKinley D
34.8%
67,533
WA Congressional District #5
-
Cathy McMorris Rodgers * R
59.8%
188,178
-
Dave Wilson D
40.2%
126,658
WA Congressional District #8
-
Kim Schrier * D
54.3%
167,997
-
Jesse Jensen R
45.7%
141,618
WA Secretary of State
-
Kim Wyman * R
51.7%
1,639,752
-
Gael Tarleton D
48.3%
1,534,022
WA Attorney General
-
Bob Ferguson * D
59.1%
1,878,349
-
Matt Larkin R
40.9%
1,299,547
WA Commissioner of Public Lands
-
Hilary Franz * D
59.3%
1,865,891
-
Sue Kuehl Pederson R
40.7%
1,279,667
WA Superintendent of Public Instruction
-
Chris Reykdal * NP
57.0%
1,644,587
-
Maia Espinoza NP
43.0%
1,238,430
Benton, Franklin Superior Court, Judge Position 1
-
Dave Petersen NP
60.4%
58,639
-
Sharon Brown NP
39.6%
38,525
WA State Representative Pos. 1 – District 8
-
Brad Klippert * R
64.6%
40,168
-
Shir Regev D
35.4%
22,015
WA State Representative Pos. 2 – District 8
-
Matt Boehnke * R
79.3%
46,467
-
Larry Stanley O
20.7%
12,095
WA State Senate – District 9
-
Mark G. Schoesler * R
69.6%
24,625
-
Jenn Goulet D
30.4%
10,741
WA State Representative Pos. 1 – District 9
-
Mary Dye R
78.6%
27,294
-
Brett Borden L
21.4%
7,411
WA State Representative Pos. 1 – District 13
-
Tom Dent * R
70.0%
32,559
-
Eduardo Castaneda-Diaz D
30.0%
13,980
WA State Representative Pos. 1 – District 14
-
Chris Corry * R
57.3%
16,091
-
Tracy Rushing D
42.7%
11,975
WA State Representative Pos. 2 – District 14
-
Gina Mosbrucker * R
57.7%
16,054
-
Devin Kuh D
42.3%
11,766
WA State Representative Pos. 1 – District 15
-
Bruce Chandler * R
56.6%
11,402
-
Jack McEntire D
43.4%
8,758
WA State Representative Pos. 2 – District 15
-
Jeremie Dufault * R
57.9%
11,684
-
AJ Cooper D
42.1%
8,479
WA State Senator – District 16
-
Perry Dozier R
62.7%
15,377
-
Danielle Garbe Reser D
37.3%
9,138
WA State Representative Pos. 1 – District 16
-
Mark Klicker R
62.3%
25,576
-
Frances Chvatal D
37.7%
15,488
WA State Representative Pos. 2 – District 16
-
Skyler Rude * R
75.6%
11,826
-
Carly Coburn D
24.4%
3,822
WA Referendum 90
The legislature passed Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5395 concerning comprehensive sexual health education. This bill would require school districts to adopt or develop, consistent with state standards, comprehensive age-appropriate sexual health education, as defined, for all students, and excuse students if their parents request.
-
Approved
59.8%
1,893,056
-
Rejected
40.2%
1,273,974
Benton County Commissioner District 1
-
Jerome Delvin * R
61.0%
46,976
-
Justin Raffa D
39.0%
30,060
Benton County Commissioner District 3
-
Will McKay R
60.4%
42,028
-
James R. Beaver * R
39.6%
27,569
Franklin County Commissioner District 1
-
Brad Peck * R
53.6%
11,897
-
Kim Lehrman D
46.4%
10,317
Franklin County Commissioner District 2
-
Rocky Mullen R
60.6%
16,364
-
Ana Ruiz Peralta D
39.4%
10,657
Kittitas County Commissioner District 1
-
Cory Wright R
59.6%
10,614
-
Kristin Ashley R
40.4%
7,209
Kittitas County Commissioner District 2
-
Laura Osiadecz * R
68.1%
12,117
-
Jerry Martens R
31.9%
5,687
Walla Walla County Commissioner District 1
-
Jenny Mayberry R
52.5%
7,954
-
Roger Esparza R
47.5%
7,206
Yakima County Commissioner District 1
-
Amanda McKinney R
55.4%
20,396
-
Vicki Baker R
44.6%
16,406
