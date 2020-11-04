Superintendent Chris Reykdahl retains position despite controversy over sex ed bill

Shelby Schumacher
Posted:
Updated:
by Shelby Schumacher
Covid, Sex Ed Define Washington Superintendent Race

OLYMPIA, Wash. — After a tumultuous year for public education due to the pandemic, Chris Reykdahl managed to hold on to his seat as Superintendent of Public Instruction.

So far, the incumbent holds 56.77% of the vote with nearly 3 million ballots counted. His challenger, Maia Espinoza is 14.02% behind according to initial results.

Espinoza originally entered the race due to concerns over WA Referendum 90, which aims to require schools to adopt or develop age-appropriate sexual health education. That bill is also up for vote in this election.

Earlier this year Reykdahl unsuccessfully sued Espinoza in a defamation lawsuit involving this bill, claiming his challenger was spreading false information about him. While the state Supreme Court did not rule on the truthiness of the statement, they said Reykdahl didn’t show a “very substantial likelihood of prevailing in a defamation action.”

A former high school history teacher, Reykdahl spent six years in the Washington House of Representatives before taking on the role of Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction.

WA Superintendent of Public Instruction

Chris ReykdalMaia Espinoza
  • Chris Reykdal * NP 57.0%
    1,644,587
  • Maia Espinoza  NP 43.0%
    1,238,430
* Incumbent
2,883,017
Last updated:

WA Referendum 90

The legislature passed Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5395 concerning comprehensive sexual health education. This bill would require school districts to adopt or develop, consistent with state standards, comprehensive age-appropriate sexual health education, as defined, for all students, and excuse students if their parents request.

  • Approved   59.8%
    1,893,056
  • Rejected   40.2%
    1,273,974
Last updated:

