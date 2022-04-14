Supply chain breakdown in Europe leads Pasco church to collect supplies

by Margo Cady

PASCO, Wash. — The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has worsened over the last few weeks, sending millions of refugees from Ukraine. One local church, Hungry Generation in Pasco, has helped raise more than $700,000 since the conflict began.

They’ve also sent volunteers directly to the Poland border to help refugees directly. Now, they’re tackling another issue: supply chain breakdowns in Europe.

“We’re collecting the biggest necessities such as medical supplies and hygiene products,” said Julie Semenyuk, Charity Director with Pastor Vladimir Savchuk Ministries. “The medical supplies are the biggest need, because in Europe, they’re actually running out of stuff.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘It’s very scary to see:’ Pasco church helps refugees in Poland

The church rented out a warehouse in Pasco to store the donations. Items that are highly needed will be shipped by plane. Things that are less pressing will be shipped by boat.

The items will be distributed many different ministries providing humanitarian relief to refugees on the Ukrainian border.

“So many people won’t have homes to go back to,” Semenyuk said. “Refugees won’t have a city to go back to, a lot of them won’t even have husbands, or fathers, or brothers to go back to.”

RELATED: ‘They need our help:’ Benton County Sheriff’s Office start’s initiative to aid Ukraine police

As the conflict in Eastern Europe continues to boil, the reality of the situation has settled in for people locally, domestically, and globally.

“You know, there’s like that shock factor, that it’s kind of wearing off,” Semenyuk said. “It seems like at first everyone was like ‘Oh my goodness, it’s so crazy what’s happening over there.’ But it’s a matter of life or death for a lot of these people,” Semenyuk said.

To purchase supplies to send to Ukrainian refugees, visit Hungry Generation’s Amazon list here. Items can be shipped to or dropped off directly at 1917 North 3rd Avenue in Pasco.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Local church plans to send people to help refugees on Ukrainian border

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.