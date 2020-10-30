Support, Advocacy and Resource Center offer virtual learning to inmates

PASCO, Wash. – A two-year-old program has been reorganized and implemented in a new way.

The Support, Advocacy and Resource Center of the Tri-Cities has offered psycho-education presentations to inmates in county jails since 2018. However, these were in person sessions; due to COVID-19, Alejandra Cardoso with SARC had to get creative.

“Even though it’s not in person, I did take a lot of time to try and provide them the information that they need and hopefully it’s more relatable,” Alejandra, SARC’s Human Trafficking Advocate said.

Cardoso said it took quite some time for her to create a four-part series that inmates in the Franklin County Jail can watch in the kiosk. The presentations focus on relationships, consent, boundaries and sexual violence.

“We’re just so excited to have this continued partnership with Franklin Co Jail to be able to provide the curriculum to their men and women even though we’re not able

to be there with them,” she said.

In the past, Alejandra and her colleagues gave presentations at Benton and Franklin County Jails, and the Juvenile Justice Center.

Captain Adam Diaz with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the goal of the presentations is educating inmates on important topics.

“When we can provide them services we can sometimes and often times break the cycle of recidivism,” he said.

Cardoso and Diaz said some inmates have also been victims of crime too. They hope when inmates watch the presentations, they will seek help from SARC.

“Six women attended the Franklin County Jail session and out of those six women five wanted and needed SARC’s services,” she said.

“Everything that SARC does and their availability is so helpful for people who find themselves in need of those services,” Diaz added.

After they complete the series, Cardoso hopes the program will have a ripple effect in the inmates’ life.

“For them to be educated and hopefully they could start educating their peers their family,” she said.

“Especially when we start talking about exploitation or sex related crimes or domestic violence, they’ve been great to work with and we hope to continue that in the future,” Diaz added.

If you need help or would like to learn more about the Support, Advocacy and Resource Center, visit their website.

