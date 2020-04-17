Support terminally ill children by sending a virtual goat to a friend

Carissa Lehmkuhl

SPOKANE, Wash. — A popular fundraiser is back by popular demand with a quarantine-approved twist.

“It’s our flagship fundraiser,” said Lonna Smith, executive director of the Wishing Star Foundation. “We had so many people asking if we were going to do goats again.”

Organizers realized that with social distancing restrictions in place right now, the foundation’s annual “Send a Friend a Goat” campaign would have to look a little different.

The Spokane-based organization grants wishes to children ages 3 to 21 who are terminally ill or have a life-threatening or medically-complicated condition. Usually, Send a Friend a Goat allows people to pay to have a live baby goat sent to a recipient of choice for a fee. This year — they’re going virtual.

For a $20 donation to the Wishing Star Foundation, they will send a virtual baby goat to the email or phone number you provide. They are also offering a special deal where you can send 3 goats for only a $50 donation.

Send A Friend A Goat™ goes VIRTUAL for 2020! Have you seen the STARS of the show?! If not, you NEED to meet the goats for this year! They each have a full personality, check them out so that you are ready to order NOW! Learn more at Wishingstar.org #SendAFriendAGoat #WishingStarFoundation #ComingSoon #Virtual #CovidCantStopUs Posted by Wishing Star Foundation on Sunday, April 12, 2020

Goat-senders can choose from multiple goat personalities and include a personalized message. Smith said they’ve already sent over 100 goats since the fundraiser started April 13.

All the money raised goes right back to the Wishing Star Foundation, but Smith said the lighthearted campaign is about more than just fundraising.

“We also wanted to bring something to the community during this time,” she said. “Some levity.”

The fundraiser will last until April 26. To view the goat personalities and purchase a goat, click here.

