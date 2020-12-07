Surfer bitten by shark at popular Oregon surfing spot

SEASIDE, Ore. (AP) – A surfer in Seaside, Oregon, was bitten by a shark and suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his lower leg.

The incident took place about 3:20 p.m. Sunday in a popular surfing spot in South Seaside known as The Cove, near Tillamook Head, according to a spokesman for the City of Seaside.

Fire and medics arrived at the scene to find the adult man being carried to the parking lot by fellow surfers. An off-duty Seaside lifeguard had applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg to slow the bleeding.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His condition at this time is unknown.

Oregon has recorded a total of 28 shark attacks since 1837, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History, which tracks shark attacks around the world,

According to this Shark Attack Data website, there have been only two other shark attacks on surfers in Seaside – both non-fatal. Both attacks took place in 2011.