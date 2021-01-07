Surprise Arrest: Pasco man caught in College Place selling stolen items

COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. – A Pasco man was arrested in College Place this week after allegedly trying to sell stolen items on Craigslist.

According to the College Place Police Department, after a thief took several items from a local home, they came across a listing on the online marketplace offering up a box of cigars which was one of the stolen items.

Officers messaged the seller and set up a time to meet on Tuesday afternoon at the Chevron station in Touchet.

An officer in plain clothes met with the suspect while other officers and deputies with the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office staged nearby.

“When the seller came to an agreement with the plain clothed officer and the two were in the process of exchanging the items, officers and deputies arrived on scene and took the suspect into custody without issue,” said Officer Schmick.

The suspect, 41-year-old Robert Rainey, was booked into the Walla Walla County Jail.

