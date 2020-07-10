Survey: 95% of Tri-Cities shoppers wearing masks to the grocery store

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — A survey by the Benton-Franklin Health District found that about 95% of Tri-Cities shoppers are wearing masks to the grocery store.

The survey observed about 4,025 people at eight grocery stores across the region from July 4 to July 9.

That’s a 42% increase compared to the last survey conducted by the health district in late June.

WTG! This week's mask survey showed 95% of people at grocery stores were wearing face coverings. Thanks for… Posted by Benton-Franklin Health District on Friday, July 10, 2020

