Survey: 95% of Tri-Cities shoppers wearing masks to the grocery store
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — A survey by the Benton-Franklin Health District found that about 95% of Tri-Cities shoppers are wearing masks to the grocery store.
The survey observed about 4,025 people at eight grocery stores across the region from July 4 to July 9.
That’s a 42% increase compared to the last survey conducted by the health district in late June.
