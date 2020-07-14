Survey: 95% of Yakima County shoppers wearing masks

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Health officials conducted a survey on July 11 that showed 95% of shoppers were wearing masks at stores in Yakima County.

The Yakima Health District said the survey observed 1,263 people at 26 sites throughout Yakima County.

The new figure is a dramatic increase from the 35% of shoppers seen wearing masks during a survey May 23-24 and the 65% seen wearing masks during a survey June 20-21.

Yakima County was the first county in the state to require businesses to refuse service to customers who do not wear masks indoors. That requirement was later expanded statewide.

During a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Jay Inslee commended Yakima County for the increase in residents wearing masks in public.

Inslee said since the requirement for businesses went into effect, the number of cases, hospitalizations and transmission rate have all decreased in Yakima County.

He said the coronavirus pandemic is still growing in Washington state, and residents need to continue to mask up and take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

New data from our 7/11 mask survey showed that 95% of people at stores were wearing masks! A total of 1,263 observations… Posted by Yakima Health District on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Comments

comments