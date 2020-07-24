Survey: 98% of Tri-Cities shoppers wearing masks in public for second straight week

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — For the second straight week, 98% of shoppers in the Tri-Cities area are masking up at the grocery store, according to a survey by the Benton-Franklin Health District.

A survey conducted from July 17 to July 23 observed 6,360 shoppers at 15 different grocery stores across Benton and Franklin counties.

The health district said the number of residents wearing masks in public has improved dramatically in the past four weeks.

A survey conducted from June 20 to June 25 found that only 53% of shoppers in the Tri-Cities area were wearing a mask to the store.

From July 4 to 9, a survey by the health district showed 95% of shoppers wearing masks to the grocery store. During that timespan, a mandate requiring businesses statewide to refuse service to people who aren’t wearing a mask went into effect on July 7.

Then from July 11 to 16, a survey found that number had increased to 98% where it has stayed.

The health district said Benton City went from having the lowest compliance in June to the highest, with 100% compliance observed in the most recent survey. Prosser also had 100% compliance.

Way to wear those face coverings!This week's mask survey included all 15 locations observed in our baseline survey in… Posted by Benton-Franklin Health District on Friday, July 24, 2020

