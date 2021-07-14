Survey to determine 10-year plan for Yakima park improvements

Yakima Parks and Recreation offering free pool, golf passes to people who complete the survey

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Parks and Recreation is asking for community members’ input on what improvements and additions they’d like to see in city parks over the next decade.

The department has sent out 5,000 surveys in the mail to random houses across the city to ask residents about their park usage and feedback on the parks they use.

“We have to hear from the people who live in the community and use the parks and let us know why they use them or why they don’t use them and what they want to see us do in the future,” Yakima Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson said.

The results of the survey will be used to create the park’s comprehensive master plan for capital projects and funding allocation for the next 10 years.

“We look at improvements, where we’re going to get donations, where we’re going to apply grant dollars,” Wilkinson said. “This helps guide us.”

The parks department is offering incentives for anyone who receives the paper survey in the mail, completes the survey and uses the prepaid return envelope to send it back to the city.

“We also are giving them a free pass to swim here at Franklin Pool this summer, a free round of golf and also some free activities at the Harman Center, just as a way of saying thank you for taking your personal time to fill out the survey,” Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson said the survey is four pages long and takes about 15 minutes to complete. Anyone who does not receive a paper survey in the mail can fill it out online here.

