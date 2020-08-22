Survivor of fatal collision in Wapato recovering from severe burns

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

Courtesy: Yakima County Sheriff's Office

WAPATO, Wash — The sole survivor of a fatal collision and ensuing vehicle fire west of Wapato is recovering from severe burns to his face and arm.

The 41-year-old man was driving a dump truck Thursday morning on Harrah Road when a passenger car failed to stop at a stop sign at Evans Road and collided with the dump truck at the intersection, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the car struck the dump truck’s fuel tanks and ignited a fire in both vehicles, as well as starting a small grass fire nearby.

The dump truck went down a 20-foot embankment and stopped, while the passenger car ended up stopped about 100 feet away, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the 41-year-old survived the collision, but suffered burns to his face and one arm; he was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital for treatment.

The two occupants of the passenger car — a 23-year old Yakima man and a 22-year-old Wapato woman — were unable to get out of the car and died at the scene. Both were enrolled members of the Blackfeet Nation.

Deputies said this is the 10th fatal collision this year in Yakima County.

