Suspect allegedly fired shots before attempting to flee officials in Prosser

PROSSER, Wash — A man is in custody after allegedly firing at police while trying to flee from them after a traffic stop Saturday morning, a news release said.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, an officer pulled the suspect’s car over where he then discovered the driver had felony warrants for his arrest.

When the officer tried to arrest the suspect, he ran and “fired several shots” on Wine County Rd., according to police documents.

Police said the pursuit continued into Yakima County where the suspect continued to fire shots before being stopped by a Grandview PD armored vehicle.

The shots are believed to have been fired in the area of the Yakima River Bridge and on County Route 12 in the area of Missimer Rd., officials said.

No one was hurt and the man was arrested.

Police are asking if you have any information or video footage about the incident to call them at 509-628-0333.

The investigation is ongoing and the story will be continuously updated.

