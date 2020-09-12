Suspect allegedly stole saddle valued at over $5,000 from Kennewick business

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is looking for a suspect in a theft of a saddle from Ranch and Home that is valued at over $5,000.00.

Kennewick Police say the they received the report on Friday, but the theft occurred on August 28.

The suspect was seen on a security camera allegedly walking out the back door of Ranch and Home with the saddle and then leaving in a blue Subaru.

Police say they have not identified the suspect yet. If you have information about this you are asked to call 509-628-0333.

