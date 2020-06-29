Suspect arrested for setting off bomb in Northeast Spokane

Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police arrested a suspect who allegedly set off a bomb in the middle of a Northeast Spokane neighborhood street.

Spokane Police say they received several calls around 4 p.m. Sunday, reporting a loud explosion near Pittsburg and Rockwell. Some callers reported seeing a young man walking around the neighborhood wearing a mask and carrying a shop-vac.

Seconds later, that man was seen running away, and an explosion erupted shortly after.

Officers were near the area when the calls came, and were quickly directed to a suspect after speaking with witnesses. The suspect was in police custody within two minutes of being dispatched.

Police booked 18-year-old Titan A. Bennett into the Spokane County Jail for felony second-degree malicious explosion of a substance.

The Explosive Disposal Unit say they found evidence of the explosion nearly 75 feet away from where it was set off. It is currently unknown if fireworks were involved in the construction of the bomb, but Spokane Police want to remind residents that fireworks are illegal in the City of Spokane.

