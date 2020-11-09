Suspect arrested for Walla Walla stabbing and home invasion

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Law enforcement arrest stabbing suspect Adam Dickinson, 33, on Sunday, Nov. 8 after later receiving a home invasion call.

At about 3:30 p.m., Officers responded to the area of the 1800 block of Pleasant Street for a reported stabbing where the suspect had already fled. The male victim had several non-life threatening stab wounds to the back and didn’t know the suspect. He was treated at an area hospital.

Area law enforcement, searched the area for several hours. At about 5:30 p.m. a woman reportedly called 911 saying an unknown male was in her home in the 700 block of Ernst Street. (A location within walking distance of the stabbing.) The woman, who wasn’t home at the time, could see the stranger on a home security camera.

According to authorities, her description matched the stabbing suspect from earlier.

After surrounding the residence on Ernst Street, officers arrested Dickinson without incident. Dickinson was arrested on probable cause for assault in the 1st degree. Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is completing the investigation for residential burglary of the woman’s home.

Dickinson was contacted earlier in the day after being seen looking into mailboxes. At the time, Dickinson provided a false name to law enforcement and was released due to insufficient evidence.

Dickinson did not provide a local address and it’s unknown how long he has been in the Walla Walla area.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.