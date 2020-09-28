Suspect arrested in Kennewick motorcycle crash that left one in critical condition

PC: Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick police have arrested a suspect involved in a motorcycle crash that left a woman seriously injured.

On Saturday night, Kennewick Police Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) Detectives received information about the suspected driver involved in the serious injury motorcycle collision which occurred on Sept. 22 in the area of W. Canal Dr. and N. Carmichael Dr.

Officers found and arrested 39-year-old Alexander Maciel who was at the 3100 block of W. Hood Avenue. Maciel was booked into the Benton County Jail for vehicular assault, felony hit-and-run, and attempt to elude police.

The female victim of the collision remains in the hospital in critical condition.

