Suspect identified in hit-and-run crash on Umatilla Bridge that injured woman

David Mann by David Mann

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Troopers are searching for a 21-year-old man suspected of fleeing the scene of an injury collision on the Umatilla Bridge early Tuesday.

The Washington State Patrol has identified the suspect as Tatum Kelly, of Snohomish.

According to a news release, Kelly was crossing over the bridge on I-82 eastbound from Oregon to Washington around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday when he rear-ended a Toyota Camry being driven by a 43-year-old woman from St. Petersburg, Florida.

The woman was injured and transported to Good Shepherd hospital in Hermiston, but she is expected to be okay.

Following the crash, troopers say Kelly ditched the 2020 Audi A5 he was driving and fled from the scene on foot. He’s wanted on suspicion of felony hit-and-run.

Troopers do not know if drugs or alcohol played a factor in this collision.