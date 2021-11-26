UPDATE at 11:45 a.m. on 11/27/21: Kennewick Police acquired a search warrant for the location Yell was arrested at.

While searching the property, police found the firearm Yell had used at the Walmart robbery. According to KPD, Yell fired at least one round at the Loss Prevention Officer during the altercation.

During the search, KPD also found evidence related to another recent burglary. KAPP KVEW previously reported that several items were stolen from a local business on Gage Boulevard on November 25th.

KPD said that Yell will be booked into Benton County Jail with additional charges for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Burglary, and an upgraded Assault in the 1st degree charge.

UPDATE at 4:00 p.m. on 11/26/21: Kennewick Police have identified the armed robber who threatened a Walmart security officer as 31-year-old Alexander Yell.

They also confirmed that Yell will be booked into the Benton County Jail for nine outstanding warrants on top of his new charges for this altercation.

Officers located his vehicle at a residence on the 1700-block of W 5th Ave roughly a half-hour after the altercation. No further details have been announced at this time.

UPDATE at 2:15 p.m. on 11/26/21: A Loss Prevention Officer (LPO) at the Walmart location in Kennewick shot a robbery suspect outside of the building after they pointed a gun while trying to steal merchandise from the busy store.

According to KPD Lt. Jason Kiel, the suspect was contacted by the LPO while leaving the store. That robber threatened the LPO, who possessed his own firearm with a legally-issued concealed carry permit. That LPO proceeded to fire several rounds that struck the suspect, who then fled the scene in their own vehicle.

Kennewick Police want to make it abundantly clear that this was an isolated altercation and not an active shooter situation.

“Over the last decade or more, all of our police officers from all agencies across the region—really, across the state—receive training on active shooter situations,” Lt. Kiel said. “Fortunately, that was not the case. I just want to reiterate: It was not an active-shooter situation, it was an interaction between two individuals.”

BREAKING: Kennewick Police say the suspect was shot by a loss prevention officer at Walmart. Police say the suspect left the scene to a home in Kennewick, which is believed to be this one. The SUV is now being towed away from the home. @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/iB5PLeYCCX — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) November 26, 2021

Roughly a half-hour later, Kennewick police officers received a call with the location of the suspect, who had matching gunshot wounds. Officers converged at the residence and arrested the suspect after a brief standoff.

That suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for emergency medical attention, and their current condition is unknown. However, they will face felony charges of assault to the second degree and robbery to the first degree.

The Loss Prevention Officer isn’t expected to be charged in this incident, though more details will be uncovered during the police investigation. KPD detectives will remain on the scene to gather information and speak with witnesses.

Walmart is expected to re-open around 2:30 p.m., but staff members are inside the store currently regrouping after this traumatic experience.

The following breaking news story will be updated once further details are revealed.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Shoppers panicked after multiple gunshots rang out across the parking lot of the Walmart location at 2720 S Quillan St in Kennewick around 1:00 p.m. on Black Friday 2021.

Kennewick Police officers told KAPP KVEW that they have a suspect in custody with more details to follow shortly. We’ll be providing updates to this story as they are announced by local authorities.

Witnesses told KAPP KVEW that they heard gunshots from inside their cars at the Walmart parking lot. The incident drew a heavy police presence including KPD officers, Benton County Sheriff’s deputies, and Washington State Patrol Troopers.

A large portion of the parking lot has been blocked off to the public. The heavy police presence caused a significant amount of traffic on S Quillan St.

The specific details of this incident are under investigation by local police, but they are expected to host a press conference on Friday afternoon

Another witness told KAPP KVEW that they heard six gunshots, but didn’t get a good look at the shooter.

It’s unclear whether anyone has been injured as a result of this incident.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: KPD officers ask for community help to track down burglary suspect