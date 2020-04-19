Suspect in custody in connection with the homicide at the Days Inn

Heavy police presence at the Days Inn off Jadwin Avenue in Richland on April 17.

On Saturday, the Richland Police Dept. arrested Joselyn Guzman for murder in the first degree for her alleged role in the incident at the Days Inn.

She was booked into the Benton County Jail .

Police say this remains an active investigation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland police tell KAPP-KVEW they are investigating an apparent homicide Friday morning at the Days Inn off Jadwin Avenue near George Washington Way.

Police were called to the hotel around 10:15 a.m. after a witness reported seeing a suspicious person leaving the hotel in a vehicle “as though they had done something wrong,” said Capt. Chris Lee.

One man was found dead with a gunshot wound at the hotel. The circumstances of his death are under investigation.

Police are in the process of interviewing witnesses. They said they have a description of the vehicle, but it’s unknown of the person who was driving was involved in the victim’s death.

