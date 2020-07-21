Suspect in Fred Meyer knife assault escaped from a Yakima treatment facility, prosecutors say

YAKIMA, Wash. — Authorities say a 28-year-old man accused of slashing a woman’s neck in Fred Meyer over the weekend was not supposed to be out in the public at all.

Rather, he was an inmate at the Yakima County jail who was supposed to be undergoing a court-ordered mental health evaluation at Comprehensive Healthcare’s adult residential treatment facility, which he was not allowed to leave.

Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brusic said the man was transferred Wednesday afternoon from the jail to the custody of the facility, but ran away Thursday morning against the court’s orders.

A representative at Comprehensive Healthcare’s adult residential treatment facility declined to comment Monday afternoon, citing patient privacy laws.

According court documents, the 28-year-old was in the jail awaiting trial on charges of eluding, violating a no-contact order and driving with a suspended license, which stemmed from an incident in April. Brusic said the evaluation was to determine if the man’s case should be handled through Yakima County Mental Health Court.

Brusic said staff and authorities searched for the man after he left the facility against court orders Thursday, but were unable to locate him until Saturday evening, after Yakima police said he attacked a woman in Fred Meyer.

According to police, the man walked into the grocery store about noon Saturday and stole a knife. Police said he walked up behind a woman in her 70s, who was shopping in the produce section.

“He grabbed her … and then slashed her throat,” Capt. Jay Seely said. “Then he calmly walked out of the store.”

Seely said the woman did not know the man at all and had never interacted with him before.

“He didn’t say anything prior to the attack and he didn’t say anything after the attack,” Seely said.

Seely said witnesses saw the man holding the knife as he left and were able to get the license plate number from the vehicle he left in.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

“She’s at home recovering from the physical part of the attack, but I’ll tell you from the mental part of it, obviously that’s going to take some time,” Seely said. “That was a very traumatic event for her.”

Hours after the attack, at about 8 p.m., police responded to reports of an unwanted guest at a home near Tieton Drive and Estes Road in West Valley. Officers recognized the man as the suspect from the earlier attack and arrested him.

Police said when they later reviewed security video from Fred Meyer, they saw the man had initially moved toward a different woman, but pulled away from her as she turned to look at him. That’s when police said he attacked the woman in her 70s.

“It’s horrific,” Seely said. “It’s shocking to watch.”

Police said the man confirmed that it was him on the video, but declined to provide information about why he attacked the woman.

“During the interview, he didn’t give any indication of what motivated him to attack the victim,” Seely said.

Family members reportedly told police the man has a “history of mental illness.” Seely said the man has been contacted by police on several occasions.

“He has a history of committing crimes like this, with edged weapons,” Seely said.

The man was previously convicted of fourth-degree assault for stabbing a family member during an argument in 2019. He was also found guilty of third-degree assault for swinging a Samurai sword at two women outside a fruit-packing warehouse in 2018.

The suspect appeared Monday afternoon in Yakima County Superior Court, where bail was set at $500,000. He’s being held in the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, third-degree theft and two counts of violating a domestic violence protection order.

