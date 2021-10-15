Suspect in Legends Casino shooting killed by deputies in Idaho

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — The man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend at Legends Casino in Toppenish was shot and killed by deputies in Idaho after he discharged his weapon at Bannock County Sheriff’s deputies and led them on a dangerous chase.

According to information from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assisted with a pursuit in progress somewhere in Caribou County, Idaho around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13. They were informed that the suspect—Buddy Byron McKenzie (41)–fired several gunshots at law enforcement and fled in a small, white pickup truck.

McKenzie led deputies on a high-speed chase for approximately 20 minutes through several areas in Southeastern Idaho. He came to a stop off Interstate 15 and threatened law enforcement with his weapon.

That led deputies to fire at the McKenzie, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. None of the local law enforcement officers were physically injured during the altercation.

Yakima County deputies were called to Legends Casino in the early morning of Monday, Oct. 4 for reports of a woman found in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. The woman suffered gunshot wounds to her head and torso that forced her into an area hospital, investigators confirmed. McKenzie was deemed armed and dangerous by local authorities following the altercation.

On Thursday evening, Yakima County officials confirmed that the victim in that shooting was McKenzie’s ex-girlfriend. They have not revealed any further information regarding the victim’s condition.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.

