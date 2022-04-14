Suspect in Richland bank robbery arrested months later over a bike theft

by Dylan Carter

RICHLAND, Wash. — More than two months after allegedly committing a robbery at the Chase Bank in Richland’s Vintner Square, a 25-year-old man was brought into custody during a bike theft investigation.

According to an Investigation Notification from the Richland Police Department, officers identified Nelson Geovanni Mejia as their prime suspect in a bank robbery that was reported on January 12, 2022.

Mejia is accused of waiting in line before slipping a note to a bank teller and demanding an unspecified sum of cash. After receiving the money, he allegedly fled from the scene in a light-colored SUV.

Richland police detectives had to wait for confirmation from WSP forensic experts to confirm Mejia’s identity. Finally, on March 18, 2022, their suspicions were confirmed by forensic analysts. Around the same time, investigators confirmed that he was driving a vehicle stolen out of Pasco earlier that day.

Just one day after confirmation was obtained, West Richland police officers responded to reports of a bike theft. They made contact with Mejia during their investigation. He was subsequently arrested for Robbery to the first degree, possession of a stolen vehicle, and theft.

Authorities say that Mejia is being lodged in the Benton County Jail on an investigative hold with bail set at $750,000.

