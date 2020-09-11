Suspect in road rage killing near Hermiston arrested by Tri-Cities law enforcement

David Mann by David Mann

HERMISTON, Ore. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office says Jaime Ubay-Farfan was arrested in a road rage shooting near Hermiston that left one man dead.

Deputies said the victim, Tracey Medows of Hood River, called 911 on June 20 at 7:56 p.m. to report that a gray Acura tried to run him off the road on I-84 near milepost 182. He was able to provide authorities with the suspect’s Washington license plate number.

About 15 minutes later, Oregon State Police found Medows slumped over his steering wheel in a black Dodge pickup near I-82 and Lamb Road. He died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, deputies said.

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took charge of the investigation and based on Medow’s 911 call to police, they were able to identify Ubay-Farfan as the owner of the Acura and notified surrounding law enforcement agencies.

The Richland Police Department identified Ubay-Farfan, a Mesa, Washington resident, as a suspect in a separate road rage incident that occurred about two weeks earlier, when he allegedly pulled a pistol on the victim.

Umatilla County detectives, working in cooperation with Richland and Kennewick police, located Ubay-Farfan and arrested him on June 21.

As detectives continued to work the investigation, they determined that Ubay-Farfan allegedly shot Medows while he sat in his vehicle after both vehicles had pulled over to the side of the road.

Ubay-Farfan was recently extradited to the Umatilla County jail from Benton County. He’s charged with second-degree murder and his bail is set at$4,000,000.