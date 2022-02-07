UPDATE: One person confirmed dead in Richland Fred Meyer shooting, suspect is considered armed and dangerous

RICHLAND, Wash. — One person has died in a shooting at the Fred Meyer location at 101 Wellsian Way in Richland on Monday morning.

Sgt. Pruneda with the Pasco Police Dept. confirms that at least one victim was shot inside of the grocery store. The suspect is a white male, presumably in his 30s, who wore a black facemask inside the store. He is considered armed and dangerous—likely with a handgun.

Cpt. Chris Lee with the Richland Police Department says that it’s unclear whether this was a targeted attack. However, one person was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center for a gunshot wound. Richland Police later confirmed that the gunshot victim has died.

First reports came in at 11:03 a.m., and police were dispatched to the scene within a minute. Law enforcement from the entire surrounding municipality was called for mutual aid.

HAPPENING NOW: This is the scene at #FredMeyer in Richland, Washington after a shooting inside the store. Police confirmed one person has died and at least one person has been injured. The suspect is still at large. #TriCities @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/KKerSuuyWh — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) February 7, 2022

The Kennewick Police Department took to social media, posting several security camera snapshots of the suspect inside the store. He was seen wearing a black vest with a long-sleeve, gray and black plaid shirt under it. Police investigators are unsure of whether the suspect fled on foot or in a vehicle.

KAPP KVEW remains at the scene of the incident, where a widescale police response has been issued. Officers from across the Tri-Cities and Umatilla have been sent to the scene to provide backup. The Tri-Cities Regional SWAT Team is also on-location to assist with this incident.

Additionally, several ambulances and medical first responders rushed to the scene to assist. Shoppers and customers who were hidden inside the store are actively being evacuated from Fred Meyer to a secure location, where they are being interviewed by detectives.

I just spoke to one man who was inside #FredMeyer in Richland, Washington during the shooting. He said he heard around a dozen shots fired at the time of the shooting. He says he rushed to try and help an employee who he says had been shot. #TriCities @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/DzoHszDeGG — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) February 7, 2022

Authorities say that no one should make contact with the suspect. Anyone with information that may contribute to his arrest is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Special Agents from Seattle’s Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) are also responding to the scene. These agents are being sent from the Yakima Field Office.

The Richland Police Department issued an official statement via social media at 1:28 p.m. on Feb. 7:

Christ the King Catholic School, which is down the road from the Fred Meyer location, initiated a ‘secure and teach’ lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

An update from the Richland School District confirms that they sent two school buses to help reunite victims with their loved ones. All Richland public schools and facilities are in non-critical lockdown.

Parents: Keep an eye on RSD’s website and social media channels for updates on these lockdowns, and how they will impact the afternoon release schedule.

Police set up a staging area for victims at the Goodwill across the street from Fred Meyer. The store remains closed as a result of this critical incident with victims and witnesses inside.

The #Goodwill next to #FredMeyer in Richland, Washington is closed. They have “active shooter lock down” signs posted on their door. An employee tells me they won’t reopen until police give them the OK. #TriCities @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/PiQ9dfwxI5 — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) February 7, 2022

This is a breaking news story. Updates and/or follow-ups will be issued once further details are publically revealed.

