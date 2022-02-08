Suspect arrested in Pasco for trying to shoot Kennewick employees with the store’s gun

by Dylan Carter

Image provided by the Kennewick Police Department

Image provided by the Kennewick Police Department

Image provided by the Kennewick Police Department

Image provided by the Kennewick Police Department







UPDATE at 2:00 p.m. on 2/8/21: Tri-Citians helped to identify 60-year-old Steven Greenwald as the suspect accused of trying to shoot employees at a Kennewick business using a gun owned by the business on Monday.

Authorities located Greenwald in Pasco shortly after Noon and booked him for Assault to the first degree and felon in possession of a firearm.

The following breaking news story has been left unaltered from its original publishing.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A male suspect accused of requesting to purchase a firearm from a Kennewick business before loading it and attempting to fire at employees remains at large.

According to a social media alert from the Kennewick Police Department, he entered the business on the 6600-block of W Canal Drive around 11:20 a.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022.

He allegedly asked employees to look at a firearm he was interested in purchasing, leading them to hand the gun over.

RECENT: Kennewick drivers exchange gunfire while passing on residential road

That’s when things took a turn for the worse. Authorities have reason to believe that the suspect tried to load the gun, aimed it in the direction of several employees, and pulled the trigger repeatedly.

Thankfully, the gun did not fire and all of the targeted employees remain safe. They say that the suspect placed the gun on the counter and left the store in a hurry.

RECENT: Kennewick Police are investigating an armed robbery at Pik-a-Pop

Kennewick police investigators are requesting the community’s help to find this suspect and bring him to justice. Anyone who recognizes him, or has information related to this case, is urged to contact the KPD’s non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333.

Otherwise, you can submit an anonymous tip online by visiting www.kpdtips.com.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued once further details are revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Kennewick arsonist allegedly poured gasoline in car and ignited it with his victim inside

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.