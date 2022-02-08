Suspect pretended to buy gun from Kennewick business before trying to shoot employees
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A male suspect accused of requesting to purchase a firearm from a Kennewick business before loading it and attempting to fire at employees remains at large.
According to a social media alert from the Kennewick Police Department, he entered the business on the 6600-block of W Canal Drive around 11:20 a.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022.
He allegedly asked employees to look at a firearm he was interested in purchasing, leading them to hand the gun over.
That’s when things took a turn for the worse. Authorities have reason to believe that the suspect tried to load the gun, aimed it in the direction of several employees, and pulled the trigger repeatedly.
Thankfully, the gun did not fire and all of the targeted employees remain safe. They say that the suspect placed the gun on the counter and left the store in a hurry.
Kennewick police investigators are requesting the community’s help to find this suspect and bring him to justice. Anyone who recognizes him, or has information related to this case, is urged to contact the KPD’s non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333.
Otherwise, you can submit an anonymous tip online by visiting www.kpdtips.com.
This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued once further details are revealed.
