Suspect still at large in March 3 Toppenish shooting

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Toppenish police are currently searching for a man in connection to a shooting on March 3.

At around 9:34 p.m. officers responded to a shots fired call in front of the General Store on the 500 block of West First Avenue.

According to police, there was evidence at the scene of shots fired.

Surveillance footage showed a man, described as Hispanic or Native American, shooting at two males who just left the store. Neither victim was hit or injured.

If you have any information of the incident or can identify the suspect, please contact Captain Dave Johnson at 509-865-4355.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments