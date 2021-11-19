Suspect suggests weapon while demanding money during robbery in Kennewick, police say

by Neil Fischer

Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department says a suspect suggested they had a weapon while demanding money from a clerk at the Euro Mart in Kennewick.

Police say the robbery happened Thursday around 9:03 p.m. on West Clearwater Ave. just west of US 395.

Investigators say a thief demanded money from the employee of the business while suggesting that they had a weapon. The Kennewick Police Department did not say what kind of weapon the suspect implied they had.

Police say the clerk at the business was not injured during the robbery.

Investigators attempted to track the suspect with a K-9, but it was unsuccessful.

