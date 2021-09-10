Suspect tried to steal van, shot at victim outside Kennewick gas station

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Kennewick Police, Facebook

KENNEWICK, Wash. — After allegedly trying to steal a victim’s car outside of a Kennewick gas station, a suspect allegedly shot at his victim’s vehicle. Now, local authorities are looking to find the suspect and arrest them for assault with a weapon.

According to a press release issued by the Kennewick Police Department, officers responded to the Maverik gas station at 4306 W Clearwater Ave in Kennewick around 1:26 a.m. on September 10. Dispatch reported a 9-1-1 call referencing an attempted car theft, the KPD announced.

When they arrived, officers made contact with the victim, who explained that someone attempted to steal his van at the gas station parking lot. Just a few moments later, the same suspect discharged a firearm aimed at the victim’s vehicle.

Authorities determined that the victim’s van was struck and sustained some damage. Luckily, no one was injured in this incident. However, Kennewick Police do not have a suspect in custody.

KPD officers believe that this is an isolated incident and that their suspect does not pose an immediate threat to public safety. Regardless, they thanked the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for a prompt response and urged any community members with information to contribute to call non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

