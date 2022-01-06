Suspect wanted in connection to four armed robberies in Kennewick

by Neil Fischer

Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department has named Andrew Badziong, 30, as the prime suspect responsible for four armed robberies in October and December.

Kennewick police say three convenience stores and one coffee stand were robbed at knifepoint in October and December.

Investigators determined that there was probable cause to arrest Badziong in connection to the armed robberies.

The Kennewick Police Department searched an apartment on the 5000 block of W Clearwater Ave. on Wednesday in hopes of finding Badiong, but were unable to locate him.

Police say Badziong is wanted for four counts of first degree robbery.

The Kennewick Police Department says Badziong should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Badziong should call 509-628-0333 or leave an anonymous tip at kpdtips.com.

