Suspect who killed another teen on campus of high school in Yakima will be tried as juvenile

by Dylan Carter

Credit: Emily Goodell, KAPP-KVEW

YAKIMA, Wash. — After reviewing the case, Yakima County’s Prosecutor decided that the 15-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing another teenager in a high school parking lot will not be tried as an adult.

The following comments were offered in a press release issued by Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic on Friday:

After reviewing all the current criminal investigatory reports submitted to our office and analyzing and

evaluating all current information that the Yakima County Juvenile Department has concerning this juvenile

defendant, it is clear that the Kent v United States eight criteria cannot be substantially met with all facts and

circumstances known to date. Clearly, this is a serious and violent offense. However, the lack of criminal

history as well as sophistication, maturity and services provided to the juvenile weigh against declination.

The 15-year-old suspect, since publically identified as Jessy James Lee Krikorian Jr., is currently in custody.

Charges are being filed in Yakima County Juvenile Court on March 18, 2022—just three days after the defendant allegedly shot and killed a 16-year-old in the parking lot of Zaepfel Stadium.

