Suspected bicycle thief caught on camera in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is searching for a suspected thief that stole a bike from a Kennewick home.
Police say the suspect was in the 400 block of E 10th Ave. on Monday.
RELATED: Man stabbed in Kennewick by his father-in-law, police say
The suspect was riding around the neighborhood on a bicycle, but then stole a different bicycle from the front porch of a home, according to police.
Police say the suspect left the bike they were riding originally at the residence where the theft occurred.
RELATED: Man entered a Kennewick garage, allegedly stole tools and other items, according to police
The Kennewick Police Department entered the bicycle the suspect left in the 400 block of E 10th Ave. into evidence.
If you recognize the suspect, or have any information, you can contact 509-628-0333.
You can also provide tips anonymously on the Kennewick Police Department’s website.
RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:
- Unhealthy-Very Unhealthy local air quality; some WA locations ‘hazardous’
- Tree branch smashes near car in Ellensburg, luckily not damaged
- Yakima suspect hurled rocks at WSP Troopers, assaulted family members before arrest
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.