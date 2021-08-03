Suspected bicycle thief caught on camera in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is searching for a suspected thief that stole a bike from a Kennewick home.

Police say the suspect was in the 400 block of E 10th Ave. on Monday.

The suspect was riding around the neighborhood on a bicycle, but then stole a different bicycle from the front porch of a home, according to police.

Police say the suspect left the bike they were riding originally at the residence where the theft occurred.

The Kennewick Police Department entered the bicycle the suspect left in the 400 block of E 10th Ave. into evidence.

If you recognize the suspect, or have any information, you can contact 509-628-0333.

You can also provide tips anonymously on the Kennewick Police Department’s website.

