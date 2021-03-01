Suspected burglar flown to hospital after hay bale falls on him at Franklin County farm

Monica Petruzzelli
by Monica Petruzzelli
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. – A suspected burglar was flown to the hospital after a bale of hay fell on top of him at a farm in Franklin County.

At about 5 am Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy and Fire department were dispatched to Peterson Rd for a man trapped…

Posted by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, March 1, 2021

