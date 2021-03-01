Suspected burglar flown to hospital after hay bale falls on him at Franklin County farm

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, they got a call around 5 a.m. about a man being trapped under a bale of hay, which can weigh about 1,500 pounds, at a farm about five miles east of Pasco on Peterson Road.

They say they found a 50-year-old local man trapped under a large bale and they were able to dig him out and called Life Flight to take him to the hospital for his injuries.

Deputies told KAPP-KVEW the man didn’t work at the farm and was not supposed to be on the property. He was injured while loading bales into a pickup.

Investigators have not yet released his name as the criminal investigation gets underway.