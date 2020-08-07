Suspected car prowlers fire gun at person who confronted them in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Kennewick police are investigating after suspected car prowlers fired a gun at a person who confronted them early Friday morning.

According to the police department, around 1 a.m. officers were called out to the 400 block of South Rainier Street where the victim had confronted the four car prowlers.

KPD said two of those suspects shot at the victim. Fortunately, that person was not hurt.

Anyone with tips should contact the Kennewick Police Department at (509) 628-0333.

