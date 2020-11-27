Suspected drunk driver killed in Wapato crash on Thanksgiving

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

WAPATO, Wash. — A man suspected of driving under the influence died after crashing his car on Thanksgiving.

According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and firefighters responded to the two-car, head-on collision on Yakima Valley Highway just east of the intersection of Donald and Wapato Road around 5:15 p.m Thursday.

The 25-year-old driver who appeared to cause the crash died at the scene. The two passengers in the other car – a 19-year-old female and a 25-year-old female – were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Names are being withheld until the family is notified. The investigation is ongoing.