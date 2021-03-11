Suspected DUI driver crashes into bicyclist in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A Kennewick bicyclist was hit by a suspected DUI driver on Wednesday, according to police.
Around 7 p.m., officers were notified about a crash between a truck and a bicycle at West 4th Avenue and South Rainier Street.
Investigators determined 58-year-old Dana Miller was driving south on South Rainier Street when he crashed into a man on an E-bicycle near the intersection with West 4th Avenue.
Medics took the cyclist to the hospital with minor injuries.
Miller was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail for DUI.
