Suspected DUI driver shoots at 911 caller in Union Gap road rage incident

by Emily Goodell

UNION GAP, Wash. — Police are investigating a road rage incident over the weekend in Union Gap that started with a concerned citizen calling 911 to report a suspected drunk driver traveling in front of them and ended with that same citizen getting shot at.

According to a news release from the Union Gap Police Department, officers responded about 6:30 p.m. Sunday to reports of a possible DUI on Interstate 82 westbound. Witnesses told dispatchers the driver of a Suzuki sidekick was driving erratically through the lanes.

The 30-year-old man driving the Suzuki reportedly got off at the West Valley Mall Boulevard exit and headed into Union Gap, where he stopped the vehicle to confront the person who had called 911 to report him.

In the release, police said the suspect, “pulled a handgun, threatened to shoot the reporting party and then fired a single round into the reporting person’s driver door.”

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Police officers and Washington State Patrol troopers arrived on the scene and arrested the 30-year-old man at the intersection of West Valley Mall Boulevard and Goodman Road, near the Costco parking lot.

The Suzuki Sidekick was impounded and police are waiting on a search warrant to look for a firearm inside the vehicle.

The suspect was booked into the Yakima County Jail late Sunday evening on suspicion of first-degree assault, felony harassment, and driving under the influence.

