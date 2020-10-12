Suspected gang-related stabbing at Union Gap corn maze leaves two injured, police say

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

UNION GAP, Wash. — Authorities are investigating a stabbing Friday night at the Union Gap corn maze that left two people injured.

Union Gap police Lt. Stace McKinley said officers believe the incident was gang-related and the victims are not cooperating with police.

McKinley said the stabbing happened about 9 p.m. at the corn maze, after which two men were taken by private vehicle to a local hospital for treatment.

The victims — an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man — are expected to survive. No suspects have been identified at this time.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.