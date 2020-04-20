Suspects lead police on high-speed chase in Kennewick before crashing into tree
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Kennewick police and Benton County deputies are on the lookout for a man who ran away after crashing into a tree in a stolen pickup truck Monday morning.
According to officers, a white truck was reported stolen Sunday night. On Monday morning, suspects were seen with the vehicle stealing license plates in front of UPS.
Police were able to follow the suspects and tried to stop them at Columbia Center Boulevard and Quinault Drive.
A high-speed chase ensued heading westbound before the suspects crashed into a tree in front of a home near the intersection of N Quebec Street and W Metaline Avenue.
Four people had been inside the truck and three were detained but one got away.
A police K-9 was brought in to try to track down the last suspect, who is believed to have warrants out for his arrest, but he has not yet been found.
The wanted man is described as being white, in his mid-twenties, and about 6’0” and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey sweatshirt.
There were no injuries.