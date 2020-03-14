Suspects on the run for armed robbery at Baymont Inn in Kennewick

Three people robbed the location early Saturday morning

Jamison Keefover by Jamison Keefover

Kennewick Police are searching for three armed robbery suspects who stole money from the Baymont Inn.

On Saturday around 1:30 am officers were dispatched to the inn. The clerk at the inn told police three masked people came in and demanded money. They described one suspect to be armed with a weapon. The clerk provided the money and the suspects left the location.

The clerk doesn’t know if the suspects ran on foot or left in a vehicle. The three suspects had on dark clothing and masks. A police K9 was called to the scene but was unable to find the suspects.

The case is currently under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kennewick Police Department at (509) 628-0333.

