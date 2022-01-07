UPDATE: East Yakima shooting victim was revived after drug-related altercation at Walmart parking lot

by Dylan Carter

UPDATE: Medics at the scene of a shooting at the Walmart in East Yakima on Thursday night managed to save a 31-year-old Toppenish man from dying from his injuries on Thursday night.

KAPP KVEW’s Emily Goodell spoke to YPD Chief Jay Seely about the incident, which was phoned in at 4:30 p.m. on January 6. The victim was shot twice: once in the neck and once in the chest.

“It just so happened that an AMR ambulance crew was in the parking lot on break,” Cpt. Seely said. “They heard the shooting and they went to the victim to render aid and by the time they got there, he had stopped breathing and so they were rendering first aid CPR when the officers arrived.”

He was transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where his heart was restarted and he has been intubated ahead of emergency surgery.

Meanwhile, the suspect is at the scene of the shooting and is still cooperating with Yakima Police officers. There were two witnesses inside of the car who are also helping with the YPD investigation.

“It appears that this is some type of robbery, Seely confirmed. “Maybe there’s some drugs involved—we found some what looks like drugs at the scene. It doesn’t appear to be gang-related at all.”

Authorities have reason to believe the victim entered the suspect’s car on separate occasions in the Walmart parking lot.

Seely says that the suspect had a firearm in his car and the victim had a firearm on his body.

The following breaking news article has been left unaltered from its original post.

YAKIMA, Wash. — A suspect accused of shooting someone at the Walmart location in East Yakima has turned himself in to local police officers.

According to a social media alert from the Yakima Police Department, officers responded to the Walmart location on the 1600-block of E Chestnut Ave in Yakima on Thursday evening.

Authorities have asked that community members steer clear of Walmart as they investigate the incident.

Just under an hour later, Yakima police officers offered an update. The male suspect turned himself in to local authorities, and the victim of this shooting is still alive.

However, YPD officers also confirmed that the victim is in critical condition. No further information regarding their status is available at this time.

Through the early phases of their investigation, Yakima police do not have substantial evidence to believe this was a gang-related incident.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed by police investigators.

