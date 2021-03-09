SWAT arrests West Richland man after Snapchat argument leads to violence

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. – The Tri-City Regional SWAT Team helped arrest a young man in West Richland who allegedly attacked a 19-year-old on Monday after an argument on social media.

According to Captain Tom Grego with the West Richland Police Department, around 9:20 a.m on Monday, police were notified about the assault near Timberline and Teak Avenue.

Investigators learned the victim had visited the suspect, identified as Kayden McMahon, at his home in order to “confront him over statements made on Snapchat.”

“The victim was asked to leave the residence by the homeowner, but was allegedly confronted by Kayden after leaving a short distance away,” said said Captain Grego in a statement to the press, “The victim was then assaulted by Kayden resulting in serious injuries. At one point during the incident the victim attempted to leave the scene but crashed his vehicle.”

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a stab wound and head injuries.

Later on Monday night, just before 10 p.m., officers with the West Richland Police Department and the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team went back to the home with a search warrant.

McMahon was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail on a 72-hour hold for second degree assault.

Anyone with further information about the incident should contact West Richland Police Department.

