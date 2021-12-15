SWAT forces known suspect to leave Pasco home after weapons complaint

Images provided by the Pasco Police, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — A complicated weapons complaint and SWAT standoff ended peacefully when a man known to local police turned himself over for firing gunshots during a possible mental health crisis.

According to a social media alert from the Pasco Police, officers responded to a weapons complaint early on Monday morning in the area of W Court St & N Rd 96. Residents of nearby homes reported the shots to local police, citing that several of them struck objects around the neighborhood.

OVERNIGHT: Pasco robbers armed with assault rifle take cash, cigarettes from convenience store

Luckily, no one was injured as a result of the gunshots. Additionally, no eyewitnesses came forward to provide information on the incident.

However, Pasco police investigators honed in on the son of the homeowners, who has since been identified as Cameron Ono. Authorities say that he is well-known to local police officers due to previous issues with drug addiction and mental health.

PPD officers also confirmed that Ono’s parents were not home at the time of this incident.

RELATED: Franklin County Commissioners approve tax to improve mental health, addiction services

On Tuesday afternoon, the Tri-Cities Regional SWAT unit was deployed to the residence to bring Ono into custody. He was convinced to turn himself over after a Bearcat armored vehicle drove through a fence into his family’s backyard.

Ono was officially brought into custody on a variety of weapons charges around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RECENT: Pasco resident seriously injured after being shot in El Mirador parking lot

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.