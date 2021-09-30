SWAT, KPD detectives serve warrant in rural Benton County

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Local law enforcement and regional SWAT teams have been deployed to a rural area of land south of the Tri-Cities to dig deeper into an active investigation.

Limited details are available, but Lt. Kiel of the Kennewick Police Department confirms that there is police activity in the area of E Game Farm Rd & S Oak St on Thursday afternoon.

KPD officers and detectives are joined by deputies from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and a regional SWAT team. They are serving a warrant for evidence and do not believe there is any danger present for Highlands community members.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.

