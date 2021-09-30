SWAT, KPD detectives serve warrant in rural Benton County
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Local law enforcement and regional SWAT teams have been deployed to a rural area of land south of the Tri-Cities to dig deeper into an active investigation.
Limited details are available, but Lt. Kiel of the Kennewick Police Department confirms that there is police activity in the area of E Game Farm Rd & S Oak St on Thursday afternoon.
KPD officers and detectives are joined by deputies from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and a regional SWAT team. They are serving a warrant for evidence and do not believe there is any danger present for Highlands community members.
This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.
RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:
- Tri-Cities COVID-19 case rates falling as more youth get sick
- Roasters Coffee officially undergoes transition to Black Rock Coffee Bar
- YPD, Homeland Security arrest suspects re-entering the U.S. from San Diego
- Tree fruit business ignored ‘egregious’ sexual harassment against farmworker
- Redistricting maps may influence voting power of Yakima county’s minority populations
RELATED: 15-year-old Kennewick boys stole firearms from local business
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.