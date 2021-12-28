UPDATE: Hourslong SWAT standoff falls short as Pasco narcotics suspect remains at large

UPDATE: A standoff that lasted several hours in the freezing cold did not land in an arrest, according to Sgt. Pruneda of the Pasco Police Department.

Sgt. Pruneda told KAPP KVEW that local authorities received a tip about a criminal investigation into narcotics and property crimes in the area. The high volume of law enforcement, including SWAT and bomb squad operatives, was completed out of precaution due to the sensitive nature of this investigation.

Authorities executed a search warrant for a male suspect, but could not find him during this altercation. However, detectives remained on the scene to search for evidence that may help them in their investigation.

Pasco residents are not in any present danger as a result of this investigation, according to Sgt. Pruneda.

The following breaking news article has been left unaltered out of transparency for our readers.



















PASCO, Wash. — Law enforcement has converged on the 400-block of W Columbia St in Pasco for what appears to be a large-scale standoff. They are taking extreme measures, though it’s unclear who police are targeting and why as of now.

According to KAPP KVEW’s reporters at the scene of this incident, the reporting parties include Pasco police officers, Tri-Cities Regional SWAT crews, Franklin County sheriff’s deputies and a bomb squad. They each set up around the perimeter of several buildings to contain the potential threat.

READ: SWAT forces known suspect to leave Pasco home after weapons complaint

Authorities were seen deploying drones to survey the area with some law enforcement agents having their weapons drawn. Part of this altercation is taking place outside of the Thunderbird Motel near the Goodwill store in Pasco.

K9 units have been deployed, though it’s unclear what they are being used for.

Community members are advised to avoid the area as traffic is backed up around the perimeter of this area.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Is your car prepped for icy weather? Kennewick mechanic offers tips

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.