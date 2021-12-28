SWAT standoff near Thunderbird Motel in Pasco draws large police presence
PASCO, Wash. — Law enforcement has converged on the 400-block of W Columbia St in Pasco for what appears to be a large-scale standoff. They are taking extreme measures, though it’s unclear who police are targeting and why as of now.
According to KAPP KVEW’s reporters at the scene of this incident, the reporting parties include Pasco police officers, Tri-Cities Regional SWAT crews, Franklin County sheriff’s deputies and a bomb squad. They each set up around the perimeter of several buildings to contain the potential threat.
READ: SWAT forces known suspect to leave Pasco home after weapons complaint
Authorities were seen deploying drones to survey the area with some law enforcement agents having their weapons drawn. Part of this altercation is taking place outside of the Thunderbird Motel near the Goodwill store in Pasco.
K9 units have been deployed, though it’s unclear what they are being used for.
Community members are advised to avoid the area as traffic is backed up around the perimeter of this area.
This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.
