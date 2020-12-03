SWAT standoff underway at Kennewick home

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police have surrounded a home in Kennewick as they look for suspects believed to be involved in an alleged assault in the second degree and kidnapping.

KPD is currently conducting a search warrant on N. Volland St. near Clearwater Ave. Police said a female went to the home about a week ago and was assaulted and kidnapped, before being released. Police also said the residents at the home are known for selling drugs.

SWAT operation happening in the 100 block of N Volland. Please avoid the area. Media briefing at N. Morain St and W. Deschutes. pic.twitter.com/KmkFnrPZbU — Kennewick Police (@KennewickPolice) December 3, 2020

This is a developing story.