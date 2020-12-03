SWAT standoff underway at Kennewick home

Carissa Lehmkuhl
Posted:
Updated:
by Carissa Lehmkuhl
SWAT standoff in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police have surrounded a home in Kennewick as they look for suspects believed to be involved in an alleged assault in the second degree and kidnapping.

KPD is currently conducting a search warrant on N. Volland St. near Clearwater Ave. Police said a female went to the home about a week ago and was assaulted and kidnapped, before being released. Police also said the residents at the home are known for selling drugs.

 

This is a developing story. 